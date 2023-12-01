UBS Group Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $126.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.26.

BURL opened at $169.46 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

