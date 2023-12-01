UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.