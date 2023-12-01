Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

