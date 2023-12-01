Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of URG opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.28. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $110,536.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,529 shares of company stock worth $692,827 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

