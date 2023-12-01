Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.