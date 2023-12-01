Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

VSTA stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $340.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,331,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Articles

