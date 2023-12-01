VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.03% of VeriSign worth $2,104,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 259.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $452,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.45. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

