Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Up 1.2%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 12,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 50,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

