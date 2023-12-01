Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

