Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Citigroup started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.43.

VTLE stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

