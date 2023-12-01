Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP David P. Clement Sells 764 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

