Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.60. 986,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.