Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.43.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $170.99 on Monday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.