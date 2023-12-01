Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.