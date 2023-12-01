WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,009 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

