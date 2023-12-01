Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 35.3 %

ESTC traded up $28.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. 3,363,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.