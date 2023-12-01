Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,819 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,490,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,928 shares of company stock worth $4,774,950. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

