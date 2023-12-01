Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA opened at $72.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

