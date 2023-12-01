Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.94. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

