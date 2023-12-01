Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.