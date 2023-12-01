Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.59.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $281.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

