Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $960,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

