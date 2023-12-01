Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.75, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.