Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,144 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $388.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.