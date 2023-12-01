Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.89 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

