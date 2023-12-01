Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

Boeing Stock Up 3.2 %

BA opened at $231.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.56 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

