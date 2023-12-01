Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $27.40.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

