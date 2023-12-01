Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Ossiam raised its position in Illumina by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

