Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 55,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

