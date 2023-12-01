Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $166.97 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $167.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

