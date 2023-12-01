Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

