Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.