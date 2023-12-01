WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

