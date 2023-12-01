Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

NYSE WSM opened at $187.37 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

