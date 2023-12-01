WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 94.6%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 94.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 639,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 215,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.03 ($0.14).
WizzFinancial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £4.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60.
WizzFinancial Company Profile
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
