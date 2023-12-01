WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 94.6%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 94.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 639,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 215,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.03 ($0.14).

WizzFinancial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.