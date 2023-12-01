X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.61. 2,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after buying an additional 3,344,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

