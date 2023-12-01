Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,844.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.