Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.53 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -170.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,758 shares of company stock worth $13,662,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

