Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Insider Activity

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at $660,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,569 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 78.7% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

