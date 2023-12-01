Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.00 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.