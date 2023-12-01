Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.00 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.
Zuora Stock Up 9.3 %
NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Zuora
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zuora
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.