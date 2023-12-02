1,172 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $383,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth $25,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Seaboard Price Performance

Seaboard stock opened at $3,541.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.47. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,402.38 and a one year high of $4,090.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,816.59.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

