12,527 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 697.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

