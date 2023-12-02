15,833 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,726 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

