1,655 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 94.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

