1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 83,852 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,852 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $98.55 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $511.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

