1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $574.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

