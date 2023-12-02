1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $36,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.26.

NYSE:BURL opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

