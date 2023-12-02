1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after buying an additional 121,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $90.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

