1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $47.44 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 198,603 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $92.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

