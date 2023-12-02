1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $49.07 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $49,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 88.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $111.81 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $20,692,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

